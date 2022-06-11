Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

