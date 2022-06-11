Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

