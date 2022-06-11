Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $3,133,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $949,294. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.