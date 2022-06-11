Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 206 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 124,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $140.09 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

