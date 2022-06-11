Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,317.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,425.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,516.80. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

