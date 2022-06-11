Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stem were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,170 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEM opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.