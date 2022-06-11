Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

DFAI opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

