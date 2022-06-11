Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 330,081 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $11.27 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

