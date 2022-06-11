KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

