Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

