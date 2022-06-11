Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 12,922 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 511,488 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

