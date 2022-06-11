Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,352 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

