Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.20 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

