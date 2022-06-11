iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

