Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

ADSK opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

