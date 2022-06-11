Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,098 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

