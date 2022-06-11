Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 107 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day moving average is $339.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

