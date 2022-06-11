Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.19 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.