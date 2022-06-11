Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Booking by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Booking by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Booking by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 60,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,830,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Booking by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

