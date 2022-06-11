Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Benchmark began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

