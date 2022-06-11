Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,532 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of CCL opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $30.04.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

