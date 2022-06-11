Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

