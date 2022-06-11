Cetera Investment Advisers Has $121.34 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.