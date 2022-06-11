Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.87.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

