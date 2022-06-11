Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,755 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.94.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

