First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.