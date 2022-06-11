Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 437,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,750,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

