DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 111.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52.

DOCN opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

