Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Cinemark worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

