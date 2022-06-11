Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 166.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 213,703 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

