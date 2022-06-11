Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 354.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

