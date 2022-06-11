Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,565,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,502,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AGO opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

