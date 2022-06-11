Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Vertical Research downgraded Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

