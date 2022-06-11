Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,737 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

