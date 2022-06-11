Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,684 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

