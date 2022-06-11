Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 209,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Premier Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.