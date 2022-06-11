Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,623 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,769,000 after acquiring an additional 224,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

