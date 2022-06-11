Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 671.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.90.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

