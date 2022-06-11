Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,548 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of CommScope worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

