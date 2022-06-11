Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $121,590.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 523,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

