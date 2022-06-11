Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 582.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

