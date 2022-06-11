Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 271.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,570 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

