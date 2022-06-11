Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 271.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,570 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
