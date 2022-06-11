Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 428,289 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NOC stock opened at $463.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

