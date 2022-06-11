Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $1.85 Million Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.