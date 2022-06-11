Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.58% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $681,057.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,057.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

