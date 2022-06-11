Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 14,400 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.92.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $267.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

