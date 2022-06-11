Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Comstock Resources worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 852,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

