Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 31,300 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $750.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.72.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

