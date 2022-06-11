TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 164,485 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $391,406.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,011. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.