Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.54 Million in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 111,289 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $750.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

